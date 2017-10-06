MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan stressed a need for promoting intellectual and academic affairs in order to better promote, understand and effectively advocate the Kashmir cause leading to its early solution.

President Masood made these views public while addressing the students, management and faculty members of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on the topic “Kashmir Issue: Role of Pakistani Academia and the way forward” at the main campus on Thursday.

The president said that Pakistani institutions of higher learning must adopt comprehensive steps in order to integrate the study of Kashmir dispute and its technical aspects thereby helping develop research and explore viable solution to the matter in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

“Keeping in view of the India’s false rhetoric and narrative, we need to re-strategize our approach so as to present the factual and legal position of the dispute,” said President Masood.

He said that India is pursuing a multi-pronged policy of war by persecuting the populace of IoK; targeting civilians across the LoC in AJK by consistently and blatantly violating the ceasefire agreement; engaging in a proxy war in all regions of Pakistan; and creating a false narrative by demonizing the people and leaders in IOK yearning freedom as terrorists and miscreants.

He said that economically and strategically strong Pakistan is a must for ensuring strong representation of the Kashmir dispute at international level. “Pakistan has always stood firm on Kashmir and it has been the only diplomatic window for the Kashmiris to the international community,” said President Masood Khan. He added, “We must exploit the prospects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for our economic and strategic advancement.”

He said, “The academia should develop special expertise by focusing on the legal aspects of the human rights violations taking place in the IOK and efficiently present the dispute as a humanitarian crisis of a global scale.”

He said that India has hidden itself in the guise of bilateral talks in order to buy time and scuttle negotiation process. He said that India was using the opportunity to subdue the freedom struggle of the unarmed Kashmiris with the use of brute force and in turn has also taken up malicious measures to transform the demography of Muslim majority areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Over the years AJK has been the platform for the freedom struggle and we are fortunate to have this freedom wherein the Kashmiris have integrated with the social, economic, bureaucratic and politic fabric of Pakistan,” said Masood Khan.

During the interactive question and answer session, the president said that the people of Kashmir are fundamentally the citizens of Pakistan and it’s the blood of our own countrymen that is being callously spilt in IOK. He said that the people of Kashmir had made a conscious decision in joining Pakistan well before partition. “We will never abandon our Kashmiri brothers and sisters; we will fight for their liberation at all costs. Pakistan remains incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmir has no identity without Pakistan,” he reiterated.

The way forward is to re-engage the UN, international community and organisation so as to sensitise them to the atrocious human rights violations, said President Masood Khan. He noted that the UN has already passed resolutions on Kashmir and we need to engage in debates in the UN Security Council so that the Kashmir dispute may be resolved in an amicable and democratic manner in accordance with the resolutions.

The seminar was attended by the Maj. Gen (r) Ziauddin Najam (, Rector NUML, Brig (r) Maqsoodul Hassan, Head of Department of Management Sciences NUML, faculty and a large number of students.