KAMALIA - The power loom workers’ protest, led by Labour Qaumi Movement, entered third day on Thursday in front of Press Club Kamalia.

The owners of power loom factories had banned the entry of workers into the factories in the wake of the workers’ refusal to work on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

In reaction, the Labor Qaumi Movement organised the sit-in in front of Press Club Kamalia as a protest and chanted slogans against the factory owners. Leaders and workers of Labour Qaumi Movement threatened to hold a hunger strike in front of the Press Club till the acceptance of their demands.

Tehsil President Labor Qaumi Movement Malik Abdul Majeed demanded that the factory owners open their factories, release the workers’ wages and apologise for their wrongdoing else the protest will continue.

The workers said that the factory owners had ousted the workers on the issue. Meanwhile, the power loom owners held a counter-protest against the Labour Qaumi Movement leaders alleging them of instigating the workers against the factory owners.

Power Looms Association President Shahid Abbas and Secretary General Iftikhar Patwari stated that some labour leaders had been involved in instigating workers against the factory owners and trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the city. They demanded action against these labour leaders by the higher authorities. On the other hand, Labour Qaumi Movement Tehsil President Malik Abdul Majid said that the protest against the unreasonable behaviour of the factory owners will continue and could be spread to other cities of Punjab if their demands were not met.

After the protests of both the sides, Labour Department invited the officials of the two organisations at Press Club Kamalia. Efforts were made to hold negotiation between the two parties but the talks ended without positive result.