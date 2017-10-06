ISLAMABAD - In a major breakthrough towards improving its management system, Establishment Division has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification by M/s National Quality Assurance, an Internationally Accredited Certification Body of UK.

The ISO 9001:2015 certificate was formally handed over to Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, in a ceremony held in Establishment Division to mark the occasion participated by the Senior Management of Establishment Division, a Press release said here on Thursday.

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, the chief guest Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai congratulated officers and staff of the Division for making untiring efforts towards transforming the management system as per internationally best practices envisaging continual improvement.

He lauded the team efforts at all levels in achieving this goal in a shortest possible time.

He highlighted the importance of strong institutional framework needed for bringing in good governance, transparency in decision making process and professionalism.

He expressed the hope that with the help of standardisation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all functions of the Division, we will make further inroads in achieving excellence in civil service by maintaining motivated, modern human resource and their utilisation for steering this country towards progress and prosperity.

Giving details, Syed Zia-ul-Hassan, Director General, Establishment Division highlighted the scope of the project that encompassed all the wings of Establishment Division. He stated that in the first instance, QMS (ISO 9001:2015) has been established and from now onward the implementation phase of the system is being started. "The effectiveness of the system will only be realised if we are able to implement the system in its true spirit through increased involvement of leadership."

Professor Dr Muhammad Irfan, Lead Consultant, M/s Institute of Organizational Safety, Health and Environment (Pvt. Ltd.) emphasised the key features of ISO 9001:2015 standard and its potential benefits in the context of Establishment Division.