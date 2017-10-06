GUJRAT - Experts have called for concerted action to protect environment by devising foolproof strategies to deal with the ever-growing pollution.

Dr Parvez Hasan, a law expert who won fame for his pioneering role in leading the cause of environment protection and sustainable development in Pakistan, was the chief guest at a seminar titled ‘Environmental Protection Laws and Their application in Pakistan’ here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) the other day.

Ahmad Rafay Alam, another academic on environmental law who had been advising government on energy, water and climate change issues, was the guest of honour at the seminar organised by the Research Society, School of Law of the UoG. Dean Sciences Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik presided over the proceedings.

“A pollution-free environment is the basic right of every citizen. People from various sections of society must get united for more stringent laws against those polluting the environment,” Dr Parvez Hasan said.

Ahmad Rafay discussed various causes of groundwater contamination and the afflictions most prevalent among the people in those areas. He said unplanned industrial growth has added to the environmental deterioration.

Dr Faheem Malik said environmental pollution and groundwater contamination are among the major challenges facing the country today.

Khawaja Mushfiq Haroon, Head, School of Law, in his note of thanks, stressed the need for promoting awareness about clean, healthy environment among the youth.