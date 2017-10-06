SIALKOT - The victims of Indian shelling in Sialkot border villages protested against Gepco over the issuance of inflated electricity bills.

They said that the heavy bills were un-affordable for them as they remained victim of unprovoked Indian mortar shelling on their houses in Sialkot border villages in Bajwat-Phookaliyaan, Chaprar, Harpal, Sucheetgrah and Charwah sectors along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The villagers said that the overcharged bills had made them perturbed. They were astonished on seeing their monthly heavy bills of electricity issued by the Gepco officials.

The villagers said that the Indian Border Security Forces(BSF) were shelling the Sialkot border villages targeting the civilian population during the dates when the Gepco meter readers visited these villages for collecting readings. They added that the meter readers did not visit the shelling-hit Sialkot border villages issued inflated bills.

They said earlier their bills were used to be very nominal but this time the bills were inflated which has become unbearable and un-affordable for them.

Allah Rakhi (67) of village Chaprar said that Gepco has issued her a bill of Rs10,000, much high than consumption of electricity.

Iqbal of village Harpal said that he got monthly bill of Rs15,000. Ghulam Hussain of village Beeni Sulehriyaan-Charwah said that he was astonished after seeing his bill of Rs17,000. Ali raza of village Joiyaan said that his family received inflated bill of Rs11,000. Sughra Bibi (56) of village Bajra garhi said that she uses only a single bulb in courtyard of her house and a fan, but she received inflated bill of Rs16,000.

The people added that the local Gepco officials were reluctant to correct the bills when the people reached Gepco offices after travelling long from the Indian shelling hit Sialkot border villages.

The villagers expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged the senior Gepco officials to take note and provide maximum financial relief for these perturbed people by ensuring the early rectification of their bills.

When contacted, Gepco officials said that the meter readers could not visit the border villages for collecting readings due to the unprovoked Indian mortar shelling. They admitted that the inflated bills were issued to the consumers living in SIalkot border villages. However, the officials claimed that these bills were being rectified to give relief to thee consumers.

Meanwhile, Nafeesa Javaid (22), another Indian shelling victim, was laid to rest in a graveyard at Sialkot border village Beeni Sulehriyaan of Charwah Sector.

A large number of people from all walks life attended the funeral. Nafeesa succumbed to her injuries at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot Cantt.

She had been injured seriously when the mortar shells fired by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) had badly hit her house in Sialkot border village Beeni Sulehriyaan of Charwah sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary on September 21, 2017.

She was admitted to Sialkot CMH due to her critical condition followed by severe head injuries, where she died after fighting for life for about two weeks.

The death toll rose to eight from seven with 26 other people injured during the recent spell of unprovoked intensified mortar shelling by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sialkot border villages.

Admin suspends negligent officer

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed has suspended from service Land Revenue Record Centre Sialkot Assistant Director Ziaba Mohal for corruption and negligence.

During his sudden visit to the centre, the DC took serious note of public complaints regarding corruption in the land revenue record centre. The DC suspended the assistant director on public complaints on the spot.

The DC caught red handed watchmen Amir and Fiaz while issuing token to the people and scanning their documents instead of performing their own duties as watchman. The DC directed the ADCG Meesam Abbas to take stern legal action against these watchmen.