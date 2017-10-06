ISLAMABAD: Institution of Engineers, Pakistan(IEP) has planned to set up a Technology Pak and a housing society at Gwadar to provide professional support to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The progress to this effect was reviewed at its 301st Central Council meeting hosted here by Rawalpindi-Islamabad ( IEP-RI).

A number of issues relating to technical and professional activities were discussed at the meeting. It also approved some amendments to the IEP’s constitution and bye-laws. A proposal was also discussed for the award of prizes/medals to eminent and reputed engineers for their meritorious services in various disciplines.

The meeting was presided over by the IEP’s President Engr. Dr. Izhar ul Haq. It was attended, among other by the Institution’s Secretary General Engr. Mian Sultan Mahmood, chairman IEP, Rawalpindi-Islamabad(IEP-RI) Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi and Secretary Engr. Shafiqur Rehman.

It reviewed in detail progress reports presented by the local centers regarding technical activities. The meeting appreciated Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center for its pro-active role in promoting the objectives of IEP.

It considered the request of IEP-RI for the establishment of its sub-centers at Muzaffarabad and Gilgit. Engr. Hafiz Ehsan-ul-Haq briefed the committee about the events, their Center has recently arranged for capacity-building of the young engineers and its future for professional development.

The participants hoped that local centers will work more actively to upgrade and improve the working status of the engineering community. It was hoped young engineers particularly the new graduates will join the organization to learn from seniors for their proper grooming and effective role in practical life.