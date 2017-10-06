Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is using Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to create a rift between country's institutions.

"Nawaz is not fighting for any rights rather he is trying to hide his corruption", he said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

If money laundering allegations are proven against Nawaz then all of his assets abroad would be frozen, he claimed. "An attack on Supreme Court is an attack on democracy," he added.

The PTI chief also spoke on Fata reforms and said the government has no other option than to integrate Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The conditions in tribal areas especially north and south Waziristan are really bad," he remarked, adding, "It important that people from those areas also get representation in the provincial assembly."

If Fata reforms are not implemented that it would affect people in tribal areas the most, he said, stressing that the process should start by 2018.

During the occasion, former district general secretary JUI-F Mufti Sajjad also announced to join PTI.

“It is necessary to eliminate the menace of corruption for a strong and prosperous nation,” said Mufti Sajjad.