Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted the loan payment documents to his ex-wife Jemima Khan in Supreme Courte on Friday.

In the documents it is stated that, Jemima Khan was paid £5, 62,000 from Niazi Services Limited account.

According to the documents “ £79,000 were refunded by the architect due to the flawed design of Bani Gala house, and this amount was converted into Pakistani Rupees officially and remitted by Jemima Khan through bank transaction.”

It is also being declared by the Respondent No.1 (Imran Khan) in his return to the ECP for the year ending 30-06-2003, as well as FBR.

This document proved that Jemima received the money from Anglo Irish Bank.

Documents proved that £1, 00,000 were left in the Niazi Services account after the loan was paid, which was later spend on litigation.

The documents clarify that nothing was received by NSL which was necessary to declared to ECP during the years when Imran Khan was public office holder as member of National Assembly.

By 2013the entire amount was spend by the shareholders and NSL directors, so no mentionable amount was left to be shown on Imran Khan’s tax statements leaving nothing to be declared by him.