ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday rejected US Gen Joseph Dunford’s allegation that the Inter-Services Intelligence (IS) was running a parallel foreign policy and allegedly had links with terrorists.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the United States cannot make Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures in Afghanistan.

Zakaria said that Pakistan had time and again rejected the allegations of the double-game. “Pakistan has done enough to erase the footprint of terrorism from its soil through indiscriminate counter-terrorism operations against all terrorist outfits,” he said.

The US general, he said, also mentioned about sanctuaries in the historical context. “In this regard, I will quote (former US secretary of state) Hillary Clinton’s statement before a Congressional hearing during 2009, in which she said, ‘The people (Taliban) we are fighting today, we (the US) funded 20 years ago, to beat the Soviet Union……. Let’s be careful about what we sow because we will harvest. We abandoned Pakistan and they had to deal with these elements (Taliban)’,” the spokesperson remarked.

He said Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations were without any discrimination and “we have successfully erased the footprint of terrorists from our soil.”

Zakaria said there were no terrorists’ safe-havens in Pakistan. “The sanctuaries the people talk about are located in the ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan. In the wake of President (Donald) Trump’s policy review on Afghanistan and South Asia, Pakistan, at the highest level, has clearly underlined that Pakistan should not be made a scapegoat for failures in Afghanistan,” he said.

Zakaria said Pakistan had carried out counter-terrorism operations against all terrorists without discrimination. “Our sincerity and commitment in this context should not be doubted. We have successfully eliminated terrorists from our soil. The safe-havens are in the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan. There are independent reports in this regard,” he pointed out.

Regarding cross-border terrorism, Zakaria said Pakistan was fully committed to addressing this issue with Afghanistan through effective border management and had also taken concrete measures in this regard. “Pakistan has suffered due to terrorist attacks from the Afghan side,” he said.

The spokesperson’s comments came after Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington and both the sides agreed to continue cooperation for regional and international peace. A US delegation is now expected to visit Islamabad this month to carry the realignment policy forward.

Zakaria said Foreign Minister Asif was currently undertaking his first bilateral visit to the US at the invitation of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The spokesperson said the visit was of high significance as “it will pave way for better understanding and cooperation between the two countries.” Referring to Tillerson’s statement, Zakaria said the US had acknowledged Pakistan as a reliable partner, and wanted to have a cooperative relationship with Pakistan.

To a question, Zakaria said Kulbhushan Jhadav was a serving Indian Naval Officer and working for the Research and Analysis Wing, who was caught red-handed by Pakistani security forces.

On Jhadav’s possible links with Iran, Zakaria said Pak-Iran border was inhabited by human traffickers, drug smugglers, and criminals. On the issue of Iranian firing and rocket attacks, he said both Pakistan and Iran had institutionalized mechanisms in place, including the border commission, where these issues were regularly discussed.

He said the baseless Indian allegations on Line of Control firing were regrettable “especially when Indian ceasefire violations have resulted in the martyrdom of many civilians including children and women, and injuries to scores, including women and children. Pakistani troops would not ever resort to unprovoked firing on the LoC.”

He said the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) were mandated to monitor the ceasefire violations on the LoC and the Working Boundary in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Zakaria said the UNMOGIP was taken to the sites after unprovoked ceasefire violations committed by India. “India is committing heinous crimes in Indian occupied Kashmir against defenceless Kashmiris. The LoC violation is to hide their systematic violation of human rights in Kashmir, and also to divert Pakistan’s attention from its resolute action against India’s self-admitted assets – the terrorists,” he said.

He said the United Nations should take note of Indian activities, an issue which Pakistan had already taken up with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Pakistan’s armed forces, he said, were capable of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity and defeating any aggressive designs.

Zakaria said there were many statements that had been emanating from the Indian leadership and academic circles, including those of Ajit Doval, Manohar Parrikar and more recently Prof Bharat Karnad, all of which carried confessions and admissions that India was involved in terrorism, terror-financing and subversive activities in Pakistan to destabilize it, particularly when Pakistan had made significant successes in the fight against terror.

The spokesperson said besides killing Kashmiris in thousands of fake encounters, Kashmiri leaders had been penalized with death sentences and life incarcerations on trumped-up charges through flawed judicial trials.

Responding to a question, Zakaria said India over the years had played the role of spoiler in Afghanistan. He said under the garb of development assistance India had used Afghan soil to carry out subversive activities inside Pakistan.

“The RAW has developed a clandestine nexus with terrorist groups based in Afghanistan like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and East Turkestan Islamic Movement. These groups are being used to foment unrest and orchestrate terrorist attacks in Pakistan and other regional countries. We have shared evidence with the US, the UN Secretary-General and also with the Afghan authorities,” he said.

He said Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has recently led a delegation to Afghanistan and held constructive and useful engagements with both political and military leadership of Afghanistan.

SHAFQAT ALI