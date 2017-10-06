SARGODHA - A handcuffed kidnapping for ransom-cum-murder accused allegedly “committed suicide by jumping into a canal” from a moving police van here on Thursday.

According to police sources, the suspect identified as Lutafur Rehman had kidnapped Muhammad Waqas, 14, for ransom and murdered the teenager brutally, some 20 days ago.

The Phularwan Police had arrested accused Lutafur Rehman and were escorting him to the Anti-Terrorism Court. As the police van reached near Wilsonpur, the handcuffed accused allegedly jumped into Lower-Jhelum Canal and vanished in deep water. The police cordoned off the entire area and called in Rescue 1122 divers for searching dead body of the accused. After four hours hectic search, Rescue 1122 divers fished out dead body of Lutafur Rehman, which was shifted DHQ Hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.