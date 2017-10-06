ISLAMABAD - The Lahore-Multan motorway will be opened to public and traffic in April next year.

“Presently, a total of 13 motorway projects are underway, of them, three have already been completed whereas nine are in different phases of construction. The contractors will be fined if they fail to complete their projects on time,” said Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim while talking to the media during his visit to Lahore-Multan Motorway to review the pace and standard of work.

The minister said that the opening of Lahore-Multan motorway in April next year will be a gift for the public. He along with Secretary for Communications Mohammad Sadeeq Memon and Chairman National Highway Authority Shahid Ashraf Tarar also visited Lahore-Sialkot motorway projects.

The minister said that in 2013, the total length of motorways was 580 kilometres which will be extended 2400 kilometres. He said that the Lahore-Multan motorway project will be inaugurated in the first week of April, about four months prior to the completion time. He appreciated the efforts of engineers, NHA officers and Chinese engineers working on the project.

The federal secretary said that the travelling distance between Lahore and Multan was five hours which will be reduced to three hours after completion of the project. He also said that work was in progress at the Lahore-Sialkot motorway and the project will also be completed by August 2018. He said that the eastern bypass from Kala Shah Kaku will be opened well before the completion of the motorway.





Our STAFF REPORT