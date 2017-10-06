KASUR - A man was poisoned by his former in-laws allegedly for settling a score with him for divorcing his wife in Noorpur Jattan here the other day.

Mansha told the police that his younger brother Ashraf had divorced his wife Saffiya Bibi over some domestic issue. He alleged that Ashraf’s in-laws had threatened him with dire consequences for divorcing their girl. They lured Ashraf to fields where they poisoned him.

MAN ABDUCTED

A man was allegedly abducted from Sadiqa Colony, Khuddian Khas. Faqeer Muhammad told the police that his nephew Abid, 28, had gone missing from his house and could not be found despite hectic search. Police registered an abduction case and launched investigation.