ISLAMABAD - Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Pirzada on Thursday staged a walkout from the National Assembly for allegedly linking some lawmakers with banned outfits by an intelligence agency.

Perhaps, it was the first episode in the parliamentary history when a sitting minister left the House in protest against his own government.

Pirzada, a couple of months back, had also threatened to resign and quit his portfolio over his ministry-related issues.

On Thursday, Pirzada in an emotional tone expressed his concern over a list allegedly issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which accused 37 legislators of having links with banned organizations.

“If I am a terrorist, then why I have the portfolio of a federal minister in the country,” he said demanding a complete inquiry and response from the government on the issue.

“As a federal minister, I walk out in protest from the House,” he said reading out names of the lawmakers mentioned in the list. He was joined by the lawmakers whose names were included in the list.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi and ministers including Zahid Hamid, Baleegh-ur Rahman, Awais Leghari and Sikandar Bosan, Rana Ikhlas, Najaf Sial, Tariq Mehmood, Shijra Mansab Ali, Khusro Bukhtar and other lawmakers names were included in the IB list.

“We (lawmakers) would continue to protest till receiving a satisfactory response from the government,” he said mentioning that their family members have given sacrifices for Islam.

The disgruntle minister was interrupted by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq saying that the list was declared a “fake document”. The speaker also asked him to meet him in his chamber to discuss the issue. The minister has also raised the issue in the cabinet. Minister for Law Zahid Hamid, responding to his colleague’s protest, said that that was a “fake and false document”.

Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb said that it has been declared that “this was fake and fabricated list”.

Another lawmaker, whose name was in the "fabricated list”, said that the report aimed to damage their reputation. “This serious matter has implications, it needs to be clarified,” said Shezra Mansab Ali.

Opposition members were seen much delighted over the protest and criticism of the government by its own minister. They kept thumping desk during the emotional speech of Pirzada. Laughter and teasing comments also echoed in the House when government members left the House in protest. The House presented a deserted look when the treasury lawmakers left the House in protest.