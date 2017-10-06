Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif says modern drug testing labs will be set up soon in Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the report, he was chairing a high level meeting in Lahore on today, regarding the ongoing program of Drug Testing Labs system in the province.

The Chief Minister said a state of the art Drug Testing Lab is already working in Lahore.

He said Quality Management System has been setup for checking drug samples and to eliminate fake and non-standard medicines. He said master trainers and staff for the drug testing are getting training from the UK.