ISLAMABAD - Former director Nadra Syed Qaboos Aziz will soon be standing in the witness box in the accountability reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar but with the stain of termination on his face.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) terminated the contract of Qaboos recently, an important prosecution witness in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s reference against finance minister only to find reasons of his termination later. Qaboos is among the 28 prosecution witnesses in assets reference against Ishaq Dar.

The miseries of Qaboos started when he handed over a by-hand courier to NAB’s regional office in Lahore about the family tree of finance minister on August 21. On August 23, he was handed over the termination letter, after serving 17 years in the authority, without even charge sheeting or describing the reasons of his unceremonious removal. The only reason informed was that he was on contract. Now he had challenged his termination in the Islamabad High Court.

Later, in a Fact Finding Inquiry, NADRA authorities only mentioned that Qaboos was the front man of former Deputy Chairman NADRA Syed Muzaffar Ali who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by a female officer of the authority. Muzaffar Ali remained very close to former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Interestingly, Chairman NADRA Usman Yousaf Mubin sent ex-deputy chairman NADRA Syed Muzaffar Hussain on forced leave who is the prime accused in the case of sexual harassment but the services of his alleged front man were terminated who is a prosecution witness in an important case.

Chairman NADRA has already told the Lahore High Court that Muzaffar Ali was appointed deputy chairman on the illegal orders and wishes of Chaudhry Nisar.

NAB on October 2 has issued a notice, a copy of which is also available with The Nation, of readiness to the prosecution witness Syed Qaboos Aziz in a “State Vs Ishaq Dar” reference Number 21/2017. “The subject reference is under trial in the Accountability Court I, Islamabad and will be fixed on day to day basis in this month. You are the prosecution witness in the subject reference, hence it is requested to be available for recording of evidence along with necessary record etc. in this month on short notice,” the notice said issued by the officer in-charge Witness Handling Cell of NAB. “The notice will be served upon you, once issued by the Accountability Court I, Islamabad,” it adds.

On the other hand, NADRA in a letter written on October 4 to the officer in-charge Witness Handling Cell has informed that “Syed Qaboos Aziz, Director Operations, Data Warehouse, NADRA has been separated from service. He may be contacted at his residential address.” NADRA further said: “However, for any assistance on the subject and record purposes, NADRA hereby nominates …Mr Ghazali Zahid, General Manager, Data Warehouse, NADRA as focal person of NADRA.”

NADRA Spokesperson Faik Ali said that though the authority did not know about the technicalities of changing the prosecution witness yet the letter of the authority to NAB was actually meant to inform that if the bureau needed any further record in connection with the case, it should approach the incumbent general manager data warehouse.

Aftab Ahmed Bajwa, legal expert and Secretary General Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said that if the former officer, in question, was the witness of some incident and facts, then he could not be excluded from the list of witnesses. And if the officer only handed over the facts to NAB investigators, then inquiry officer can ask for the change of prosecution witness, he added. He further said that prosecution witnesses list could be extended with the permission of the court.