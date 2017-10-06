ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that only state can declare armed Jihad in an Islamic republic.

While speaking in the national assembly today, the minister said that only the state has the authority over violence in an Islamic republic otherwise Pakistan would become a war zone. He also said that no citizen has the right to call for the killing of any citizen.

He also requested the religious clergy to issue a Fatwa, “enemy wants Muslims to kill one another. I request religious political leaders, clergy to denounce the Fatwas on social media.”

The government will take action against individuals involved in hate crimes under cyber crime laws, he further said.

Regarding the declaration of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Ahsan Iqbal said that no one has the right to raise questions over the faith of legislators who have signed their oath.

About the recent suicide terror attack which killed 21 people at Jhal Magsi shrine he said, "The terror incident once again remind us that unity among the nation is the need of hour".