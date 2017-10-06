Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong for his services to bring Pakistan and China closer.

The award was conferred at a ceremony held at the President House.

The president said that Pakistan and China were iron-brothers and their friendship was touching new heights.

President Hussain said that Pakistan and China have witnessed historic expansion in their bilateral relations during the last four years and hoped that this warmth will continue to further grow.

The president said that this period will always be remembered as a golden era of Pak-China relations.

He expressed his best wishes for success and progress of the outgoing ambassador.

The outgoing Chinese ambassador said that he was fortunate that the CPEC project became a reality during his tenure in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also paid a farewell call on President Hussain.

The president acknowledged and commended the remarkable services of Admiral Zakaullah as Naval Chief.

The president also highlighted that Admiral Zakaullah discharged his responsibilities in the best professional manner during his tenure of service which augmented the maritime defence of the country.

The president hoped that his successor will continue his legacy with the same zeal and zest.