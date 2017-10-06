According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, says Pakistan has turned the tide against terrorism through a series of determined actions.

Speaking in a debate on terrorism at the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, she said these action have led to the destruction of terrorist infrastructures and bases in its tribal areas and along the Pak-Afghan border region.

Maleeha Lodhi said success of its counter-terrorism operations has resulted in sharp reduction in terrorist activities across Pakistan over the past two years.

She said the threat that we face today is primarily supported and financed from outside our borders.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the OIC position on a consensus-based comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

She said the malicious attempts by those who seek to manipulate the international consensus against terrorism to justify the suppression of people struggling for their right to self-determination must never be permitted to succeed.