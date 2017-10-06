ISLAMABAD - The 46th meeting of the Council of Complaint (CoC) of the PEMRA Thursday took up the complaint filed by Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) against a report aired by the ARY news in a programme ‘Power Play’ respectively on 25.9.2017 and 27.9.2017.

Barrister Shoaib Razzaq, counsel for anchor Arshad Sharif, argued for his client on the occasion while counsel for ARY News Barrister Masroor Shah sought one-week time for preparation.

Meanwhile, similar complaints in the same matter were filed before the CoC separately by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Pir Aslam Bodla.

Therefore in order to hold a joint hearing in the matter, the CoC while issuing summons to National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Pir Aslam Bodla adjourned the matter for a period of one week, October 13, 2017.