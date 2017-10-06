ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday chaired the High Powered Selection Board meeting and reviewed promotion cases of different services groups of grade-21 and approved promotion of one and half dozen to next grades, The Nation has leant.

Sources claimed that Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad was not promoted to next grade.

Sources said that the Secretary Establishment Division presented the panels of different services groups in a meeting. Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary to PM and other relevant officers of Establishment Division were also present in meeting.

Sources also disclosed that 11 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service including Jalal Sikandar, Shoaib Mir, Maroof Afzal, Rizwan Memo, Jahanzib Khan and Shasita Sohail and four officers of Secretariat group Hashim Popalzai, Asghar Chaudhry and Umar Hamid have been promoted to grade 22.

They said the PM also approved promotion of four officers of Police Service of Pakistan Arif Nawaz, Bashir Memon, Amjad Salimi and Khaliqdad Lack.

Karamat Hussain Bokhari, officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts has also been promoted to next grade.

Sources revealed that HPSB reviewed files of three officers of Information group, however, it rejected their promotion.

Sources told that the HSPB went through the officers’ panels for 12 seats of the Pakistan Administrative Service, five seats of Police Service of Pakistan, four seats of Secretariat Group, three seats of Inland Service group, three seats of Pakistan Foreign Service, two seats of Pakistan Customs Service and one seat of Information Group.

The meeting was scheduled before PM’s visit to United Nation General Assembly meeting but it could not be held due to his busy schedule and ousted PM Nawaz Sharif court cases and PML-N high-level meetings.

According to the documents available with The Nation, 13 posts of grade-22, including seven federal secretaries and five special secretaries, are lying vacant in federal ministries as well as three grade-22 officers will be retired from their services by the end of this year.