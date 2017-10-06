ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the national assembly called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday morning and discussed the proposed names for appointment of NAB Chairman.

Reports said that the opposition leader submitted the names of three persons for the NAB chairman proposed by the Pakistan Tehrik e Istaqlal. The PTI has recommended former inspector general of Police Shoaib Suddle, former judge of the Supreme Court retired Justice Falak Sher and former chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arbab Shahzad.

During over 70 minute meeting they exchanged views on merit and demerit of each candidate.

Later Syed Khursheed Shah described the meeting with the Prime Minister as cordial and hoped that the name for the NAB chairman would be finalized in the next one or two meetings.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah have met for several times over the past two weeks for finalizing the name of the next NAB chairman, which post would fall vacant after the retirement of the incumbent chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, on Oct 10.