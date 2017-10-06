SADIQABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is adherent to the political ideology of its founder and believes in democratic stability, Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) Chairman Malik Abdur Rauf said.

Talking to the media, he claimed that the PPP has always fought against anti-democratic forces. Termed the PPP party of martyrs, he said that Benazir Bhutto had made a history by sacrificing her life for democracy.

He added the PPP would continue its struggle to strengthen democracy in the country. He also vowed to go all-out for the prosperity of Pakistan. He lauded Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood for making Khalid Bin Saeed city president of the PPP.

PROJECTS WORTH BILLIONS

COMPLETED

Development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed in PP-296 constituency, claimed Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Shafiq.

Addressing a meeting here at Awami Secretariat Jinnah Town, he said that the Punjab government is taking effective steps for the uplift of education and health departments. He said that the government is determined to provide basic facilities of life to people of South Punjab at their doorsteps.

He claimed that the PML-N would emerge successful in 2018 elections due to its good governance. He said that Nawaz Sharif is a popular political leader of Pakistan. The PML-N under Nawaz leadership has always made efforts for the supremacy of Constitution and law.