Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Dr. Asim Hussain said government’s clash with armed forces leadership is very dangerous for Pakistan.

After his return from London, talking to media at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, he said we will respond if any action taken against our armed forces.

While criticizing the government Dr. Asim said, “If you don’t stop what you are doing against army then you will have to face what PPP will do, we have supported our army before and we will support them today if needed.”

Dr. Asim said he wants to give the message to PML-N leadership that he is not the one who runs away from his own country.

He further stated that PML-N leadership wants to push back the progress of Pakistan, and there is a clear difference between words and actions of PML-N.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to remove PPP leader Dr. Asim's name from Exit Control List (ECL) on 29th September.

The top court has allowed Dr. Asim to go abroad for medical treatment and dismissed the order of Sindh High Court (SHC).

In its verdict, Supreme Court stated that every person has the right to go for treatment. Dr. Asim has to submit Rs.6million as surety money.