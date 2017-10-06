ISLAMABAD - A day after announcing that it would not be part of the ‘controversial’ consultative process of appointment of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ) Thursday proposed three names for the slot.

An office-bearer of PTI’s Central Media Department said that the party had proposed three names, including Justice (Retd) Falek Sher, former chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehzad Arbab and former IB chief as well as former IGP Sindh Sohaib Suddle. He said that these three names had been conveyed to Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah.

However, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to the twitter and said: “The appointment of new NAB head without a lengthy consultative process with opp parties will be a muk muka of PML-N & PPP to protect each other.”

PTI on last Wednesday rejected the names proposed by the government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the appointment of chairman NAB by accusing both of colluding over the issue.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to the media had rejected the names for the new chairman NAB proposed by both the parties and said that PTI was not part of the consultative process so far.

“The government and the PPP have an underhand deal over this appointment,” he said adding that the new NAB chief would be an extension of the controversial process through which former Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry was appointed.

Qureshi had said that he was deputy parliamentary leader of PTI in the National Assembly and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah did not consult him over the issue.

Incumbent NAB chairman Chaudhry Qamar Zaman is retiring next week. Under the law, the prime minister and opposition leader in the National Assembly will finalise the name of new NAB chief with mutual consultation.