RAHIM YAR KHAN - Southern Punjab has been neglected for the last 70 years and the people deprived of their rights however, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will redress their grievances after coming to power, said PTI central secretary general Jahangir Khan Tareen.

At the residence of PTI Southern Punjab vice president Zafar Iqbal Warriach, Tareen said that an amendment was made to the constitution for disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a hurry and sweets were distributed after making him again the PML-N president which is highly condemnable.

He said it was unfair with the democracy in the country and PTI will file a writ petition against it. He further said that the NAB chairman be impartial and the appointment is made on the will of the government, the country will face negative effects and it will enhance the corruption.

Former PTI district information secretary Rana Qamaruz Zaman told this correspondent that Zafar Warriach has invited only wealthy leaders of the district at his residence for meeting with Jahangir Tareen. He said that former presidents and secretaries general of four tehsils including youth leaders and workers were stopped outside Warriach’s residence.

He said that Warriach told them that he has made arrangements for only 26 party persons and he could not cater for common workers. The neglected workers returned disappointed and alleged that central party leader was again on a visit to Rahim Yar Khan for joining new wealthy people who are interested only in tickets. However, they said, the workers who sacrificed their 20-year time are being neglected.

Later, Jahangir Tareen went to Sadiqabad where a prominent transporter Chaudhry Sajjad Warriach and a businessman Rana Salman along with other dignitaries will join the PTI.