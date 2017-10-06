Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated a hospital in Manawaan.

According to the sources, the hospital has a capacity of 100 beds and modern medical facilities have been provided.

Shahbaz Sharif visited different wards in the hospital and examined the health facilities.

He spoke to the patients and they thanked Shahbaz Sharif for taking a keen interest in providing health facilities in their area; they also stated that they are very satisfied with the services that are being provided in the hospital.

Shahbaz Sharif while talking to the people said that “I am very pleased to see that this hospital is being administrated on modern lines and now the common people of Manawaan can have basic health facilities on their doorsteps.”

He further stated that “I am very happy to see an advanced hospital in the area and we should build more hospitals on this model.”

He also visited the filter clinic in the area.