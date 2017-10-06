ISLAMABAD: Local administration and district police carried out an anti drug crackdown against drug peddlers at Quaid-i-Azam University. There were reports of drugs being sold openly, across the campus.

According to media reports, administration has failed to monitor unlawful activities and open use of drugs continues unabated in Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad.

It was reported that the students use drugs while sitting near transport office and hiding themselves in a ground covered with huge trees.

On the request of university management, the issue was also raised in National Assembly Standing Committee but no action has been taken in this regard so far.