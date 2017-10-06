ISLAMABAD - The tension between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government and the Rangers is still persisting as the interior ministry on Thursday deployed Frontier Constabulary (FC) for security of Parliament House after Rangers unilaterally withdrew from security duty two days back.

Following a fiasco outside the accountability court during the appearance of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif earlier in the week when media persons and senior politicians including some federal cabinet members were stopped from entering the premises, the paramilitary force (Rangers) came under severe criticism from the government functionaries. Later, Rangers withdrew from the security duty of the Parliament House and none of its personnel show up for duty on Tuesday and Wednesday, triggering a country-wide debate on the civil-military relations.

On Monday, Rangers denied Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal entry to the accountability court as he arrived to witness the hearing of NAB references against Sharif.

The Monday’s episode added bitterness to the already strained relations between the civil and military leadership. Following the incident, the interior minister had said that he would rather resign than being a ‘puppet minister’.

He had also announced to take action against the responsible for the mess adding that “this is a deplorable state of affairs which demands being taken notice of”. Rangers are working under the Ministry of Interior.

The absence of Rangers from security duty of the Parliament House on Tuesday was brought to the notice of National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker by the security officials. According to sources, the Rangers were of the view that the Islamabad administration should have submitted a written request for providing security to the Parliament House. Around 50 personnel of Rangers were performing security duty at the Parliament House.

On the other hand, the Islamabad administration has denied having played any role in replacing the Rangers with FC, according to sources.

The FC has taken charge of the Parliament House security on the directives of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the sources said. The FC personnel have been mandated to assist police and the elite force in providing security at the entry and exit gates of the Parliament House.