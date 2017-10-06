Pakistani filmmaker and Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has won the outstanding documentary award on Thursday at the 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness.

At Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City a ceremony was held where The News & Documentary Emmy Awards were presented.

The documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness directed by Sharmeen Obaid, dealing with the topic of honour killings, received nominations in three big categories; Best Documentary, Outstanding Short Documentary and Outstanding Music and Sound.

Pakistan's Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi also attended the event as a guest of Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. She was much delighted by the win.


Earlier Sharmeen won an Emmy for her documentary Children of Taliban and two Emmys for Saving Face. She has also bagged Oscars for Saving Face and A Girl in the River.

 