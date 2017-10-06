Pakistani filmmaker and Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has won the outstanding documentary award on Thursday at the 38th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness.

At Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City a ceremony was held where The News & Documentary Emmy Awards were presented.

The documentary A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness directed by Sharmeen Obaid, dealing with the topic of honour killings, received nominations in three big categories; Best Documentary, Outstanding Short Documentary and Outstanding Music and Sound.

Pakistan's Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi also attended the event as a guest of Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. She was much delighted by the win.

Delighted that Sharmeen's film won such an imp Emmy award @sharmeenochinoy pic.twitter.com/xyoAh8NDl0 — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) October 6, 2017





Earlier Sharmeen won an Emmy for her documentary Children of Taliban and two Emmys for Saving Face. She has also bagged Oscars for Saving Face and A Girl in the River.