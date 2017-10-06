Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), A D Khawaja on Friday ordered fool-proof coordination among all law enforcing agencies for arrest of those involved in recent spate of knife attack on women in Karachi.

Chairing a meeting, he directed the senior police officials to ensure efficient intelligence collection and sharing among police department, Sindh Rangers and other law enforcing agencies.

Taking strong exception to certain surge in the instances during past few days and delay in apprehending the culprit or culprits, he said no complacency will be tolerated.

Khawaja, emphasising the urgency to contain public scare and help provide citizens the true picture about measures being adopted by the department, appointed DIG, Police – East, Sultan Ali Khawaja as the media focal person for the Karachi police.

He appealed to the citizens to immediately inform any case of knife attack on women in their vicinity besides reporting to the cops picketing or patrolling in the areas where the incident may have occurred.

AD Khawaja said complaints can also be directly registered with the DIGs and SSPs pertaining to relevant districts.