SHEIKHUPURA - Three persons including owner of an LPG decanting shop, sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Machike here on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122, owner of the shop Murtaza was refilling a cylinder, which exploded with a bang. As a result, the shopkeeper and two customers - identified as Sajid and Rafiq got critical burns. The injured were transported to DHQ Hospital. The Saddr Police have launched investigation into the incident.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Oct-2017 here.
Three injured in LPG cylinder blast
