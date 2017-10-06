SHEIKHUPURA - Three persons including owner of an LPG decanting shop, sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Machike here on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122, owner of the shop Murtaza was refilling a cylinder, which exploded with a bang. As a result, the shopkeeper and two customers - identified as Sajid and Rafiq got critical burns. The injured were transported to DHQ Hospital. The Saddr Police have launched investigation into the incident.