SARGODHA - The extraordinary rush of applicants for admission to the University of Sargodha speaks volumes about the trust of parents and students in its growing academic profile, the varsity officials said.

The Admission Office received around 45,000 applications against 6,700 seats in 31 disciplines. Among them, 30,000 candidates applied directly by purchasing university prospectus while 15,000 candidates applied online.

This is the first time ever that the university administration introduced the online admission process, which is user-friendly both in terms of completion of required forms and depositing of admission dues. In the Fall 2016 annual admissions, there were 22,000 applicants, which means that the number of applicants this year has more than doubled. This trend is attributed to the significant growth this year in the academic profile of the university.

“We will continue to modernise the admission process through reforms being made in teaching and research, linking academia, industry and collaborating our departments and faculties with reputed national and international institutions,” said Dr Muhammad Afzal, the Chair of Admissions Committee.