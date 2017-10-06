WASHINGTON - Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday revealed that the United States hindered his country’s fight against terrorism by forcing Jordan not to sell F16 fighter planes to Pakistan.

Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace, Asif elaborated for the last four years F16 and JF17 Thunder fighter planes had been the key weapons in the fight against terrorists.

When asked about US defence secretary’s statement, Asif said “It’s not acceptable when someone tells us that this is a last chance for you.”

Responding to a question, Asif said it was now time for the Afghan refugees in Pakistan to return to their country. “It’s US responsibility to take these refugees back and rehabilitate them in their cities because they sought refuge in Pakistan due to America’s war against Soviet Union.”

Asif maintained that Pakistan feels there is trust deficit in its relations with the United States. The foreign minister said "Yes, there is a trust deficit." Asif said there are problems in Pak-US ties. “We do have problems with the US. We have deficit of trust. We are trying to mend those deficits,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, sees more role for Russia and China in the region. Relationship with Russia has improved in recent years. “We need and have proposed any peace solution in Afghanistan should be backed by regional powers which include the Russian Federation,” he said in response to a question.

Asif said that "we are living in hell" because of the decision to participate in the US fight against the Soviet Union. While US soldiers went back chest thumping that they have defeated the Soviet Union, no one cared about what happened to Pakistan," said Asif.

He remarked about 3.5 million refugees are living in Pakistan. "We have every kind of friction, religious, ethnic, political intolerance. This is the baggage we carry from the 80s."

Over the Vegas shooting, he said that Pakistan is deeply saddened by the incident. He stressed that it should be called an act of terror. "Why call it shooting, call it terrorism. This is terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." He added, "These contradictions will be counterproductive."

He also said that "Pakistan is the only victor in the war against terrorism" as the country faced the threat head-on. "Since 2014, we have wiped them [terrorists] out," he said stressing that "our achievements are better than any other country's. It occurred due to the commitment of the 200,000 soldiers we have.”

"We don't want any material help from the US, all we want is respect."

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan is hoping for peace in Afghanistan. "Ensuring security in Afghanistan is critical for the [South Asian] region," he remarked, adding "We will be the biggest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan."

"Burden of a 16-year-long war in Afghanistan has passed to new Afghanistan," he said, adding "for Pakistan the timeline of managing the fallout of Afghanistan instability is 30 years and still counting. This is more than half of our life as an independent country."

It is the responsibility of all parties to initiate a political process, he said, adding that Pakistan seeks "productive relations" with Afghanistan which include the elimination of safe havens in Afghanistan and border management. Pakistan feels that US and Pakistan must actively work towards peace in South Asia, he added. He also said that Pakistan requires a recognition of its sacrifices in the war against terrorism. "We will continue to work for peace and stability."

Asif also spoke about the plight of people in Kashmir during his address. "Kashmiris have faced all forms and manifestations of state-sponsored terrorism." To another query, Asif warned India against carrying out a surgical strike or targeting its nuclear installations, saying if that happens nobody should expect restraint from his country.

Referring to the statement of India’s air chief marshal BS Dhanoa that the Indian armed forces are ready for a full spectrum operation, Asif said Pakistan wants to live in peace and harmony with its neighbours. But if India carries out any surgical strike in Pakistan or strikes at its nuclear installations “nobody should expect restraint from us”, he warned.

Asif said the “relationship with India is at a lowest ebb at the moment”. Responding to a question on India, he said, “sadly India did not respond” to Pakistani efforts to improve relationship. “What is going on in Kashmir is the biggest roadblock to normalisation to talks,” Asif said.

The foreign minister asked the US not to treat his country as a “whipping boy” and said Washington has already lost the war in Afghanistan and is only trying to salvage the situation in the war-torn nation.

Asif said his meetings with secretary of state Rex Tillerson and national security advisor HR McMaster were good. “Was not bad,” Asif quipped, giving a sense of his talks with top leadership of the Trump administration.

Asif in a way acknowledged that the madrasas were training ground for terrorists. “These madrasas were nurseries for American jihad in Afghanistan.”

“The meeting went well with Tillerson and McMaster (meeting) was good. (It) was not bad,” Asif said, noting that the two countries need to pursue contacts with each other. He favoured adopting an approach of talks and exchange of views more vigorously.

The US, he said, is focusing solely on safe haven allegations or blaming Pakistan for what they have not achieved in Afghanistan. “There are many more dimension of what is going on in Afghanistan,” he said. “A corrupt government in Kabul, increasing narcotics trade, the Afghan army selling arms to the Taliban, losing terrorist and bringing Daesh (ISIS) to Afghanistan,” he said. “Let’s see this conflict in its entirety, in totality. Do not treat Pakistan like a whipping boy. That’s not acceptable. We want to cooperate with the US,” he said.

“Madrassas, whether we accept or agree with them or not, are the biggest NGO in Pakistan...There are over 20,000 madrasas. Out of these huge number, a very low number of them are infected. Possibly they number around 300-400. The government is managing these madrasas,” he said.