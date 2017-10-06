KASUR - A married woman was allegedly raped by the man who offered her lift home in Block Changa Manga here the other day.

Maqsood Ahmed of Mauza Terath told the Changa Manga Police that his wife along with his two-year-old son was on the way when suspect Umer Daraz offered her lift home. He took her to Changa Manga jungle where he raped her. Police registered a case and launched investigation.

CITIZENS DEPRIVED OF CASH, CELLPHONES

Dacoits deprived citizens of cash and cellphones in two different incidents here the other day. Javed and Abdul Jabbar were on the way back from work on a motorbike. Near Baggan, two dacoits intercepted them and snatched Rs70,000 and 12 cellphones from them. Chunian Saddr Police registered a case.

In other incident, dacoits snatched Rs20,000 cash and a cellphone from a motorcyclist, Muhammad Boota, on Church Road Pattoki. Pattoki Police are investigating.