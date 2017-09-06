GWADAR:- Seven people were injured when unknown men hurled hand grenade at picnickers in Gul Makran area of Gwadar. As per details, unknown attackers threw hand grenade at picnickers in Gul Makran area of Gawadar. As a result, seven people were injured.

Following the attack, law-enforcement agencies personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The injured were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police and LEAs started search to arrest the attackers.–INP

Meanwhile, Balochistan government on Tuesday banned pillion-riding in the provincial metropolis for 10-days.

As per details, provincial Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion-riding in Quetta for next 10 days.

The ban has been imposed in the wake of possible terrorist attack in the provincial capital.

The ban has been imposed with immediate effect which will stay till September 15, 2017.

A notification regarding the ban was issued here, according to which the ban has been imposed from September 5 to September 15th.

Police has appealed the people to cooperate with law-enforcers and observe the ban.