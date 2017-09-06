MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir is all set to observe September 6 as the defense day of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm besides renewing the pledge to safeguard every inch of Pakistan, the Kashmiris’ ultimate destination after freedom from India.

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr in the mosques for stability, defence, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies will be held to observe the defence day of Pakistan in the capital city of Muzaffarabad and the divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot, besides the district and tehsil headquarters under the auspices of various social, political and government organisations to highlight the importance of the day. The people will reiterate their resolve to lend all possible help for the stability, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Ceremonies will be held at all 10 district headquarters of Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley. They will pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for giving the sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

In these ceremonies, speakers will pay rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who rebuffed the enemy’s attack on Pakistan as India had resorted to undeclared war against the motherland in the darkness of the night in 1965. In Mirpur major, a ceremony will be arranged under the fold of the National Events Organising Committee with the coordination of the local government functionaries and the civil society organisations.

“Kashmiris consider Pakistan their ultimate destination in all respect and through their indigenous liberation struggle, they are bent upon achieving the final goal to this direction,” said Dr Amin Chaudhry, chairman of Jinnah Foundation AJK, which is also holding a defence day of Pakistan ceremony in AJK Wednesday. People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleums of the martyrs of 1965 war at the places close to their respective home stations in Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts and offer fateha.