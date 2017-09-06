The Very Revd. Shahid P. Mehraj

Month of’ September reminds us of that momentous occasion of our history which is very uncommon in the historyof other nations. In 1965, we as a nation along with the Armed Forces of Pakistan defeated manifold powerful and greater enemy; and still today valor and ability of our courageous and valiant forces of Pakistan is a known fact to the world; our forces are not only fighting back at the geographical borders but within the country they are also combating against those terrorists who aim to destroy peace both in Pakistan and in the world.

Today, defence of Pakistan is not only needed in the military filed, but there is an evident need to restore those human values that suffered irrevocable loss due to internal and external attacks that attempt to destroy our moral values.

Cancer of corruption has brought almost every, institution to the point of death. Its poison has permeated from top to the grassroots level to such an extent that an immediate and emergency treatment is essential so that the country can be freed from this noxious disease. Furthermore, we need a strong defence against it. In order to strengthen Pakistan, we need to fight against all those evils and social attitudes due to which our beloved land is weakeningday by day; for example we need to raise a voice and take practical measures against all those discriminatory attitudes that arc creating discrimination and a sense of inferiority. Women who are more than half of the population, we need to give them legitimate respect and standing; and we must eliminate all gender-based discriminations that fallout in inferiority complex; and this process has to be started by each and every family from their own home where they should not give priority to sons over daughters, rather both should be provided equalopportunities for growth and development.

For the defence of Pakistan, it is important to discourage nepotism and bribery on every level. Deserved persons should be given their rights so that qualified and competent individuals can play an active role for the development and survival of country; only then our country Pakistan would thrive on its strong foundations.

For the stability and defence of Pakistan it is important that justice should prevail. There is a story that once a couple of parrot was passing by a city. They decided to rest for some time on a tree. The city looked like very dead, dull and dry. Parrots said to each other it seems that it is a city of owls. It looks like a city of ghosts and everybody seems very unhappy and impatient. There was an owl sitting and listening to them on the same tree. After a formalintroduction, the owl offered them to stay with them for that night. He prepared them a very nice dinner. I he next morning when the parrot couple decided to leave, owl stopped the parrot’s wife. The Parrot was very surprised and shocked, lie asked the owl for the reason. Owl told him that he can leave alone because now she is my wife socannot take her. Parrot tried to explain the owl that how is it possible that a parrot will be a wife of an owl and tried his best to convince the owl but all in vain. After a long argument the owl offered the parrot to take the case to the court and let the judge decide that who will take the lady parrot. They took the case to the court and after longprocession and debate the judge decided in favor of owl. Parrot couple was very disappointed but as it was thedecision of the court so they accepted it and while crying the parrot said to the owl that you could take your wife. The owl smiled and said to the parrot no she is still your wife. I just wanted to tell you that cities are not deadly and empty because of owls but they are empty and dead because of the human beings and their injustice. Around us there are many true stories like this that reflect lack of justice in Pakistani society. So, for the defence of Pakistanjustice is a great need in the society.

For the defence of Pakistan, it is needed to defeat all those mafias who are exploiting the society by making it hostage; these mafias have not only occupied the lands but every day they are shedding human blood and pushing innocent citizens into the swamp of lawsuits. These mafias have also taken control of the thinking and activities of many people; and to make our defence a reality we as a nation must wholeheartedly strive against these forces.

To strengthen our country Pakistan, a culture of respect and acceptance should be promoted so that on the basis ofequality all citizens can live with dignity and struggle for building up the nation.

Pakistan’s defence will only be possible when we will leave all kinds of selfish ambitions and move ahead with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s motto of unity, faith and discipline, and will promote unity by having faith in God Almighty. Unity makes us to put aside all our differences, so we must end up all kinds of negative leanings and detestations. Let us as a nation act on this motto, and promote the same passion of patriotism of War of September 1965 by which the whole nation and armed forces defeated the enemy. By God’s grace Pakistan willexist and remain till the end times. The writer is Dean of Lahore Cathedral