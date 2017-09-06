BAHAWALPUR- The Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Managing (BWMC) claimed that the sanitation staff worked tirelessly to ensure the sanitary condition by removing the animal waste from the city during Eid days.

BWMC Director Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that during the Eid days, more than 950 sanitary workers remained on duty to collect and dispose of the animal waste efficiently.

He said that on the occasion of Eidul Azha, around 40 Eid camps were established where the sanitary inspectors and workers were present for the public service, for timely collection and disposing of animal waste and other material. For the purpose, the company’s 92 vehicles transferred more than 2,000 ton animal waste outside the city.

Earlier, the company conducted an awareness campaign during which bags were distributed in more than 100,000 houses and more 400,000 awareness pamphlets were also distributed.