SIALKOT-A large number of people including women and children thronged the Shuhada Park to refresh the 1965 War memories in the shape of the Indian tanks and warplanes kept at Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil.

Chawinda is known as the world’s biggest graveyard of 600 tanks of Indian Army. The people showed keen interest in the Indian tanks and planes displayed there. They paid homage to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while defending the Motherland near Chawinda during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The people laid floral wreaths at the graves of Shuhada and saluted them for their bravery. During the war, the people of Chawinda wrote the golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near. The world’s biggest war of tanks was fought near Chawinda in 1965 in which the local people laid down under the Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves completely destroying hundreds of the Indian army’s tanks, making Chawinda the graveyard of Indian tanks. They sacrificed their lives to save the motherland, said Ghazi of 1965 War Subedar (r) Muhammad Ibrahim.

Ghazi Ibrahim said that the cunning Indian army had also displayed the Pakistani flags on their tanks to deceive the Pak Army. Soon, the people and Pak Army came to know the reality. Then Indian Army attacked Chawinda with 600 Indian tanks which was repulsed by Pak Army and the local brave people.

He recalled the war-memories during informal talks with newsmen at Chawinda. He recalled that the world watched that the Pakistani nation was dropping even the last drops of their blood for defending Pakistan from India and knocked out the invading army, forcing it to go back after the biggest defeat.

Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 50 years ago, proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan is unassailable. September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation.”

In the war, the nefarious designs of the enemy, bedeviled by its arrogance of numerical superiority, were thwarted. It is the day to pay homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis, and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of velour and supreme sacrifices. The day also proclaims that the proud sons of the valiant nation are even capable of defending the sacred frontiers of the Motherland.

Pakistan retaliated and gave a befitting answer to Indian war aggression in a befitting manner as the loyal people of the Pakistan in Sialkot region battled against India and defended the Motherland by sacrificing their lives.

The Indian warplanes badly bombed the civilian population in Sialkot during the 17 days-long war, which left the dozens of the innocent people martyred. However, the spirit of loyalty, national defence and courage of the people became higher with each passing day. The people from the surrounding of Sialkot including Daska, Sambrial, Chawinda and Chobara had migrated to the land of Sialkot and they came on the frontlines to save the motherland shoulder to shoulder the armed forces of Pakistan. The sky was jolted with the high slogans “Naara Takbeer, Allah Hu Akbar” by the thousands of people of Sialkot including women and children.

The people of Sialkot and Chawinda showed their marvelous hospitality to the people migrating to Sialkot city from the Sialkot border villages, by sheltering them into their houses. During the history making time, the people of Sialkot and Chawinda stood united and raised slogan “Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga” with the pledges to sacrifice even their lives to defend the land.

The Pakistan government had officially recognized slogan “Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga” and it had conferred upon the great Hilal-e-Istaqlal Award to Sialkot on May 07, 1967 for the high spirit of bravery, courage and loyalty shown by by the people of Sialkot during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. The Award was the fruit of the sacrifices of the armed forces f Pakistan and people of Sialkot.

The Pak Army personnel who embraced Shahaadat include Major Ziaud Din Abbasi (Sitara-e-Jurat), Lt-Col Ch. Abdul Rehman (Sitara-e-Jurat), Major Masud Akhtar Kiyani, Captain Hameed Ullah Sunbal, Lt Kaleem Mehmood, Lt Abid Majeed , Naib Rasaaladar Muhammad Khaliq (Sitara-e-Jurat) and A.D. Saleem (Sitara-e-Jurat).

A notable Haji Saeed Butt told the newsmen that the entire Chawinda and surrounding villages were ruined during the said war, saying that the land was littered with the dead bodies of the Indian army men there. The monuments of 1965 War were established at Chawinda to pay homage to the armed forces of Pakistan and local people.