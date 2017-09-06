The nation is celebrating Defence Day on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to defend the motherland against all threats, reported Radio Pakistan.

It was on this day in 1965 when Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers were offered after fajr in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha and Quran Khawani was also held for the martyrs.

A number of functions will be held across the country to mark the day.

Main function of the day will be held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Radio Pakistan will also broadcast special programmes to mark the day.

Functions, seminars and rallies are also being organized in Azad Kashmir today to highlight the significance of the day.

In Muzaffarabad, the main function will be held at Neelum Stadium which will also be attended by AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.