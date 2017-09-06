PESHAWAR - Two more patients died of dengue fever in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, raising the death toll from the epidemic in the province to 17.

According to the health department, as many as 135 more dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals of the province during the last 24 hours. The Dengue Response Unit of the health department said on Tuesday that presently, 406 dengue patients were under treatment at various hospitals of KP.

Meanwhile, sources informed that a 20-year-old girl from Tehkal was brought to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on first day of Eidul Azha, who breathed her last the next day. Another 16-year old girl, Iram, died at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), Abbottabad due to mosquito-borne dengue disease.

Similarly, the number of dengue patients in adjacent tribal areas of Khyber Agency also mounted to seven with emergence of the new cases. Four cases surfaced in tehsil Jamrud, while three cases were reported in tehsil Bara of the agency.

The Dengue Response Unit informed that tests of 1,558 patients were conducted in different hospitals on Monday and Tuesday, out of which 290 were tested positive. As many as 55 patients were discharged from hospitals after completion of treatment. It is pertinent to mention here that dengue epidemic has gripped several parts of KP, especially Peshawar, and adjacent tribal areas, due to which 17 people have so far died, including the two reported dead on Tuesday.

In Peshawar, Tehkal area has been affected the most by the epidemic. Locals said that dirt and lack of proper cleanliness were among the factors behind prevalence of dengue mosquitoes in the area.

The KP government is claiming to have taken measures for controlling further spread of the deadly virus, however; dengue cases and the resultant deaths are still being reported from various parts of the province. The Punjab government has also sent teams of experts to eliminate dengue from Peshawar.