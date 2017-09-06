BHAKKAR-District Public School (DPS) Bhakkar has been upgraded with the introduction of O-Level programme by its Board of Management (BOM).

The inaugural ceremony was largely attended by the officers of district administration, District Education Authority, District Health Authority and other government departments.

The DPS principal and BOM members, heads of other educational institutions, teachers and parents were also present. Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal felicitated BOM members as well as teachers of DPS and parents on the start of O-Level programme. He stated that it was an honour not only for DPS but also the whole district. He was of the view that the districts without O-Level education system, were following the example of Bhakkar district for having the system. The deputy commissioner said that the parents who got their children enrolled in O-Level class, reflected an appreciable spirit and interest for high standard education of their children.

He announced that FSc classes would be started at DPS from the next academic year. While referring to desired promotion of science education, he said that MSc classes would be started in male and female colleges of the district on 1st of October, 2017, for which all arrangements have been finalised. The ceremony was also addressed by ADCG Karim Bakhsh, Principal DPS Zafar and Prof Niaz Hussain.