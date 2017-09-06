KASUR-Cattle traders suffered a lot after they couldn’t find clean drinking water, power supply and cleanliness here at the biggest sale point of sacrificial animals due to alleged embezzlement of funds.

It has been learnt that the Punjab government and cattle traders had agreed to establish one and a big sale point near Water Treatment Plant on Depalpur Road to facilitate people in buying animal for performing Sunnah-e-brahiemi on Eidul Azha.

The district council and the municipal committee authorities were granted Rs3.9 million for the establishment of the sale point. But the traders could not be provided the requisite facilities including clean drinking water for animals, power supply and cleanliness at the sale points. It was due to alleged corruption of the DC and MC authorities who allegedly embezzled the funds and left the cattle traders at the mercy of the miserable circumstances. The DC and MC authorities were informed about the bad situation at the sale point but in vain.

The social and welfare organisations of Kasur district demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, local bodies’ minister and director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment take notice of the alleged corruption and punish the culprits as per the law.