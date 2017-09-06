ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the ruling party’s ‘non-serious’ attitude towards following the code of conduct in the NA-120 by-poll.

In a hearing conducted by a two-member Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) expressed serious displeasure over Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin’s failure to appear before the Commission.

The hearing was held on a notice taken by the ECP after a complaint by its monitoring team over the violation of the code of conduct in the NA-120 campaign.

CEC Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan said that Yasin is in violation of the code of conduct, adding, that others will follow suit if the ruling party itself violates the conduct.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned Bilal Yasin that it would issue a show-cause notice for disqualification if he is found violating the ECP’s code of conduct while campaigning for PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz for the NA-120 by-election.

The CEC expressed anger at Yasin’s absence during the hearing, warning that the Commission would issue a show-cause notice for the Minister’s disqualification in the next hearing if he is found violating the code of conduct.

Even Yasin’s lawyer Shahzad Shaukat did not appear before the ECP. Instead, the lawyer’s associate showed up before the bench, which irked the CEC.

The PML-N has been treating the code of conduct frivolously, Justice Raza said, observing that violation of the code by the ruling party would give licence to others to do the same.