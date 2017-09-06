SAHIWAL/ ZAFARWAL/ KAMALIA/ KASUR- At least eight persons including a woman and minor child were killed in different incidents of road mishaps, electrocution and snake biting in different areas of Punjab during past 48 hours, according to police.

In Sahiwal, four persons including a woman and a minor were killed in separate incidents. A man along with his nephew was crushed to death by an oil tanker on Sahiwal-Multan Road near Fatto Morr here on Tuesday.

According to the Ghalla Mandi Police, Asif and his uncle Kristopher was on the way to their native village 135/16-L in Mian Channo on a motorbike. Near Fatto Morr, an oil tanker crushed them to death. The police impounded the oil tanker. The police also registered a case against the driver while the accused managed to escape the scene.

On the other hand, a woman and a child were electrocuted separately. Neelam, 29, of 80/5-R was washing clothes in washing machine when she was electrocuted due to Short circuit. Ali, 6, of Sabir Colony was electrocuted after he came in touch with live electricity wires while playing outside his house.

In Zafarwal, two men died of snake bite. Muhammad Tufail of Ghamrolla village was in fields when he was bitten by snake and died on spot. Liaqat Ali, 36, of Mangwal village was on the way to his fields when a snake bit him. He was shifted to hospital but died on the way. In Kachi Basti Kamalia, a two-year-old boy died while his mother sustained critical injuries after the rain-damaged wall of a house collapsed on them. The woman, wife of Muhammad Iqbal, was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. She was going to distribute Qurbani meat along with her son when the incident occurred.

In Ellahabad Kasur, a man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving hit a footpath near Adda Talwandi and slipped on the road. The deceased was identified as Younus and he was on the way back home. In another incident, a 14-year-old youth was injured due to aerial firing on Multan Road in Phoolnagar.