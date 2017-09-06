CHANGA MANGA - Seven eve teasers threw acid on girl’s father and brother when they were asked to stop teasing her.

Seven people, Shahbaz, Shaukat, Tayyab, Balaj, Raza and others, had been teasing girl students including the daughter of Hafiz Ataullah.

They were asked to stop the practice by parents many times. Last day Shahbaz and his other aides tortured the grandfather of the girl student and later threw acid on her father and brother when they were on their way on their bike.

Their bodies were burnt severely. DSP Chunian Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi and SHO Changa Manga Mian Jaseem Ahmad visited the place of incident and issued directions to arrest the culprits. Police, after registering a case into the acid attack on the application of Hafiz Atta Ullah, arrested the accused Shahbaz and Tayyab.