Lahore: Former Army Chief General (retd) Raheel Sharief paid tribute to his brother and 1971 war veteran Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed today.

A ceremony was held in this regard in the Miani Sahib. Lahore General Officer Commanding Major General Syed Mohammad Adnan, former army chief, other military officials and relatives were present on this occasion.

Floral wreaths on behalf of the president Mamoon Hussain, joint chiefs of the staff chairman and army chief were laid at the martyr’s grave. Guard of honor was also presented.

Maj. Shabbir was awareded with Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery in 1965 war. He was martyred in 1971 war with India and awarded with Nishan-e-Haider.