WAZIRABAD - The police claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested three gangsters including its ringleader.

The police also recovered arms, motorcycle, cash and seized valuables from the possession of the gang namely Saaba Gujjar Gang.

According to the Wazirabad City Police, Shehzad alias Saaba gang was active in road robbery, murder, drugs pushing and police encounter in Wazirabad, Sohdra, Saddr and other districts of Gujranwala and Sialkot. Gujranwala CPO M Ashfaq ordered DSP Wazirabad Muhammad Akram Khan for elimination of the gang. SHO Malik Aamir formed a special team consisting of ASI Adnan, HC Riaz, constables Ameer Afzal and Adnan Arshad to trace the gang. Inspector Malik Aamir laid a network to keep an eye on the activities of the gang. The police party raided Cheema Colony successfully and arrested three members of the gang including Shezad alias Saaba of Vinjowali, Shabbir Ahmad of Chakora, Tehsil Phalia and Ali Raza of Cheema Colony and recovered three pistols with 20 cartridges, a Honda 125 motorcycle, two cellphones and cash amounting to Rs25,000 from their possession.

The gang was wanted by the Wazirabad Saddr Police, the Sohdra Police and some other police stations of Gujranwala and Sialkot districts. Malik Aamir briefed newsmen that the high-ups had announced cash prizes and certificates for the raiding policemen.

Days of corrupt rulers numbered: Mehmood

SADIQABAD- Days of the corrupt rulers have been numbered who have been involved in looting the public money and laundering it to offshore accounts for the past several decades.

This was stated by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South Punjab President and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood. He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Sadiqabad Bar Association here the other day. A large number of lawyers and notables of the area attended the ceremony.

He claimed that the corrupt rulers would not find any way to escape and would be awarded exemplary punishment. He regretted that huge funds for the uplift of different areas in Punjab are wasted due to bad governance. He said that the masses have decided to get rid of the corrupt rulers. Responding to “Why was I ousted?” questioned by Nawaz Sharif, he said that Nawaz was ousted due to corruption.

On the occasion, Ahmed Mehmood administered the oath to the bar members and also granted Rs500,000 to the bar association.

He claimed that the PPP would continue making efforts for betterment of the people of Pakistan, especially the South Punjab.