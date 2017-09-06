Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has labeled Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as symbol of change and lauded the party led provincial government for its remarkable poverty alleviation in a span of two years. He also highlighted the achievements of PTI-led government in KP.

According to PTI’s media cell, Imran Khan in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that the KP provincial government’s priority was “poverty alleviation not simply showcase mega roads' projects”.

Listing the initiatives of PTI, which formed a government for the first time, that helped achieve poverty reduction, he said that the government's merit based recruitment, better public schools, reformed health service in government hospitals and health cards for poor helped achieve the target.

Moreover, he credited the government's micro-hydel projects in remote areas to provide cheap electricity, the KP’s billion tree tsunami project which provides jobs to locals and a de-politicized police force which has created a secure environment and attracted investment in the province.

“It is the success of a holistic people-centric approach by the PTI government that has led to a reduction of poverty in the province”, Imran concluded.