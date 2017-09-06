MULTAN-The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) is going to set up a Punjab Police Integrated Command and Control Communication Centre (C&CCC) in Multan, disclosed Bilal Ahmad Butt, Commissioner Multan.

“The motive behind setting up this centre is to offer protection to the citizens, improving police’s coordination with the masses and curb crimes with the help of latest technology,” he informed while chairing a meeting held in connection with the construction of the centre and establishment of Dolphin Force here on Tuesday.

He further revealed that a five storey building would be constructed at Mela Ground Shah Shamas for the centre and the construction work would be accomplished till March 2018. He disclosed that 60 percent funds for the project have been received. He said that the buildings department would construct the centre on priority and it would not face any shortage of funds. He directed the buildings department to prepare a proper electrification plan for the building to avoid problems faced at Dolphin Force Headquarters in Lahore.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori said on this occasion that all obstacles in the way of the centre would be removed and police department would make all out efforts to ensure continuous flow of funds. He stressed the need for a better coordination among all concerned departments. He said that the residents of Multan would get a good protection shield in terms of services of Punjab Safe City Authority once the centre was made functional.

MCCI for cut in corporate tax to flourish trade

The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Tuesday said the corporate tax is discouraging investment and industrial expansion, therefore, it should be reduced to match the global average to make the business viable in the country.

President MCCI Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said that it was pity that Government was extorting 38 percent tax from corporate sector while Corporate tax in Vietnam is 22 percent, 25 percent in Bangladesh, 17 percent in Singapore, 15 percent in Sri Lanka . Roomi said that the corporate tax should be slashed to the global average of 17 or 18 percent to improve competitiveness and boost exports. He said that corporate tax continues to discourage investment while the shareholders have to pay 47 to 55 percent tax which dismays them. Jalaluddin Roomi said that the cost of energy and labour in Pakistan is more than the competing nations like Bangladesh, India,Thailand while political instability, law and order and the image of the country is also a problem. Moreover, he said, dozens of departments are always after industrial sector, which results in disappointment and frustration among the investors.The business leader said that manufacturing is 13.50 percent of the GDP, but is paying 50 percent of the taxes while agriculture sector is 22 percent of the GDP which hardly pays one percent of the tax. He said that more than 81,493 companies are registered with SECP but only 30,875 filed tax returns and only 19.4 percent of them paid income tax which should be taken seriously by the authorities.Tax authorities should follow the 65,734 companies which are not tax compliant and allow the companies paying taxes honestly to breathe, he demanded. He said that deduction in the exchange rate as demanded by many exporters will not improve exports, therefore, the rupee should not be depreciated.